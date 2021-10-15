Deontay Wilder Proves He Is 'true Warrior' After Congratulating Tyson Fury On Knockout Win

The highly-anticipated Fury vs Wilder trilogy ended after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, Wilder who went down after a tough fight refused to show sportsmanship spirit as he refused to exchange a handshake with Fury for which he was called out by his opponent for his unacceptable post-fight act.

Nearly a week after their famous bout, Deontay Wilder has now come forward to congratulate Tyson Fury on his well-deserved knockout win.

Tyson Fury knockout fight

Deontay Wilder shared a note on his official Twitter handle to congratulate the reigning WBC champion on successfully retaining his title last weekend. Meanwhile, the 'Bronze Bomber' also admitted that he would be 'lying' if he said that he was not disappointed with the outcome of the contest.

''I've learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although I wanted the win, I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport," Wilder's note read.

"Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 (Tyson Fury) for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever," he concluded.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury highlights

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy was an epic battle with Fury getting up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopping Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round to take away the win. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth. The British champion was profoundly shaken, however, he gathered himself and fought on.

Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran American champ showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs. Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right-hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round. Fury persevered — and after the referee jumped in to wave it off in the 11th, Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration and later broke into a rendition of “Walking in Memphis,” in line with his post-fight tradition of serenading his crowds.

Tyson Fury post-fight interview

Not only did Deontay Wilder lose the fight to Tyson Fury on Saturday night, but also ended up losing his opponent's respect as the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion called Wilder a 'sore loser' and 'idiot' after the challenger did not show any 'sportsmanship' spirit after their fight.

“I just said, ‘Well done,’ and he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot," said Tyson Fury while speaking to BT Sport. “To be a top fighting man you’ve got to show guts and respect, and he couldn’t do it tonight. And that was it", he added.