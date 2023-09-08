Derek Carr Is Set To Debut With The Saints Against Ryan Tannehill And The Titans

Changing teams was a boon to the career of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Derek Carr hopes to follow suit with the Saints.

The Carr era begins in New Orleans on Sunday when the Saints host Tennessee in a Week 1 matchup of teams seeking a return to playoff contention after each went 7-10 last season.

Carr, who spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders, was New Orleans’ top target during free agency. He has described changing teams at this point in his career as emotionally challenging on the one hand, but rejuvenating on the other.

“You fall in love with one place. You give them all that you have for almost a decade and now all of a sudden it’s gone,” Carr said. “I’m just excited, man, to start over.

“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” the four-time Pro Bowl QB continued, adding that he’s more focused on proving Saints coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis right.

Tannehill spent his first six seasons playing for mostly mediocre Miami teams. The Dolphins made the playoffs once with Tannehill in 2016, losing in the wild card round. In four seasons since Tannehill joined Tennessee, the Titans have been to the playoffs three times, going as far as the AFC championship game in 2019.

“Everything in that situation is a new experience, right? So you’re learning a lot along the way, learning a lot of new teammates. Could be a new offense, new city,” Tannehill recalled. “I came in and just tried to do my job each and every day and then prepare myself to go win games.”

The Raiders made the playoffs just twice and never won a postseason game with Carr. Still, his signing had a ripple effect on New Orleans’ roster. It spurred Michael Thomas to agree to a one-year deal to return. The former two-time All-Pro receiver and NFL record holder for catches in a season is trying to prove he can make it through a season healthy after struggling to do so for the past three years.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who was out of football last season, rejoined the Saints, with whom he spent his first five seasons. Also signing as a free agent was tight end Foster Moreau, a New Orleans native and former LSU player who was Carr’s teammate with the Raiders the past four years.

“I’m really excited to be here with Derek,” Moreau said. “He’s been a really good player in this league for a long time and he can command an offense.”

Carr will have the letter “C” on his jersey for his maiden regular season game with the Saints. He was among seven Saints captains selected by teammates earlier this week.

Carr said of going from a place where he was no longer wanted to a place where he was immediately voted into a leadership role “means the world to me.”