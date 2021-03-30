Derek Jeter Mansion: MLB Legend Can't Sell $29 MILLION Property After Tom Brady Moved Out

Derek Jeter may be a serial winner on the pitch, but even his legendary career at the New York Yankees won't help him in selling a piece of luxury property he boasts in Tampa. The 46-year-old is struggling to find suitors for his mansion, which was kindly rented out to NFL legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen. The Derek Jeter mansion has been on the market for 190 days, but the Yankees legend has had no luck in finding buyers.

Derek Jeter Florida mansion: MLB legend struggling to sell luxury house after Tom Brady moves out

According to reports from the New York Post, Derek Jeter is currently finding trouble finding buyers for his sprawling Tampa mansion where Tom Brady and his family used to live. The Yankees legend had first purchased the home back in 2005 for $2.3 million and following extensive renovations, is hoping to cash in on the property. The Derek Jeter mansion, listed for a whopping $29 million, was leased to Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, shortly after the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Derek Jeter Florida mansion is a massive 21,796 square-feet house that features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The property is located in the exclusive Davis Islands community of Tampa and has sweeping waterfront views. The home features a wine cellar, in-home movie theatre, professional gym, in-law suite, clubroom with full-service bar, billiards, and game table, and an au-pair wing with its own living area and kitchen. The exteriors of the property boast of an outdoor kitchen and grilling area, heated spa, 80-foot saltwater lap pool, dock with two boat lifts, and an air-conditioned garage large enough to fit six cars.

Derek Jeter net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Derek Jeter's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $200 million. Much of the Yankees legend's wealth can be attached to his stellar 20-year career with the MLB franchise, where he won five World Series titles. The report states that Jeter bagged north of $400 million in salary and endorsements alone during his playing career. The 46-year-old is currently the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins and is the creator of the sports website ThePlayersTribune.com.

Tom Brady house: Where does Tom Brady stay?

Tom Brady's latest house is a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, in an area that is known as “Billionaire’s Bunker". The NFL legend along with his wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen will remodel a 5,172-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode on a two-acre lot and custom-build a new one according to Page Six. The new structure will emulate their one-time Los Angeles home, which they custom-built with a budget of $20 million. The Tom Brady house will use environmentally friendly materials and solar panels in the design during construction much like their other properties. The property has the crystal blue Biscayne Bay on one side, while on the other side there is an expansive golf course, where he can play golf with neighbours Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

