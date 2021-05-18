Derek Jeter Net Worth: Marlins Chief Sells $22.5M Tampa Mansion Which Tom Brady Had Rented

Five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for a reported $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. Reports suggest that the seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate, that was rented by Brady, was sold on Friday, making the Derek Jeter Tampa mansion the most expensive in the Tampa Bay area. The name of the buyer wasn't disclosed and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. Previously, it was the Tom Brady house although on rent as the NFL legend alongwith Gisele Bundchen and their family previously rented the property from Jeter after he joined the Buccaneers last season.

Derek Jeter Tampa mansion sold for a whopping $22.5 million

According to a report from the Associated Press, Jeter's Tampa estate was sold on Friday. The name of the new owner of the mansion has not been made public yet. The sale of the home could take a few days to process, giving Brady time to pack up his seven Super Bowl rings. Reports claim that Jeter's mansion is the largest home in South Tampa and also the largest waterfront property ever assembled in the posh neighbourhood of Davis Islands, with 345 feet of bay frontage across 1.25 acres.

Brady seemed to enjoy life in Jeter's mansion and earlier this year, said, "Everyone thinks they want to own a home. It's nice to rent. You can get all the benefits with none of the responsibilities, so I'm totally cool with this. He (Jeter) left it furnished for me, so I didn't have to deal with any of that." Brady began renting the waterfront property in April of 2020.

Derek Jeter net worth details: Derek Jeter earnings in MLB

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Derek Jeter net worth is a whopping $200 million. During his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, the Derek Jeter earnings were a phenomenal $265 million in baseball salary alone. Jeter earned at least $150 million from endorsements as well. In September of 2017, Jeter bought a 4% stake in the Miami Marlins.

Tom Brady house now: Where is the Bucs QB living right now?

Jeter's property was rented last year by Brady, following his move in 2020 from the NFL’s New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although it is unknown where the couple currently resides, reports claim that the duo is reportedly building a home in Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

Tom Brady net worth 2021: How much is the NFL icon worth?

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady's net worth is an estimate $250 million. The seven-time Super Bowl champion played for the New England Patriots for 19 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

