Derrick Henry Dons Suit With Names Of Victims Of Racial Injustice At Titans' Season Opener

Ahead of Tennessee Titans' season opener at Denver Broncos, Derrick Henry donned a suit that featured the names of victims of racial injustice and police brutality. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice were a just handful of names mentioned on Henry's suit, as the running back arrived at the Empower Field at Mile High for Monday's season opener.

The Titans shared Derrick Henry's pictures on social media as part of their travel gallery for Monday night's Broncos game. Players from both teams continued to show their solidarity in NFL's fight to combat racism as multiple players took a knee during the national anthem ahead of the game. Per reports, as many as 18 Broncos players knelt during the national anthem, which is a nod to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's movement against racial injustice during the 2016 NFL season.

Demonstration of support for the Black Lives Matter movement was also evident during the pre-game warmup session. Titans players lined up across the goal line while Broncos players and coaches lined up across the 30-yard line as Alicia Keys sang the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice And Sing" on the stadium video boards.

As a part of the NFL's efforts to end racism within the league, the end zones during the games were marked with the message 'End Racism' and 'It Takes All of Us.' Furthermore, players and coaches were also given the option to feature social justice messages on the decals of their helmets and hats.

The Tennessee Titans were among the few NFL teams to cancel their training session on August 27 in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin - the most recent act of police brutality that sparked unrest in the United States.

Titans vs Broncos highlights

After finishing the 2019 season as the NFL's rushing leader with 1,540 yards, Derrick Henry kicked off the new season with a decent outing against the Broncos. Henry made 31 carries for 116 yards but failed to register a touchdown for his side. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill began his second season with Tennessee with 249 passing yards for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Despite the game being a back-and-forth tie for long periods, a 9-7 victory for the Titans in the final quarter proved to be the decisive point in the game. Last season's playoffs dark horses, the Titans began their season with a close 16-14 win over the Broncos.

The Titans will host Jacksonville Jaguars next on Sunday, September 20.

(Image Credits: Titans Twitter)