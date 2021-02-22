Derrick Lewis Explains Why He Punched Curtis Blaydes After KO Win: ‘That’s Herb’s Fault’

Derrick Lewis delivered a clinic at the main event of UFC Vegas 19, finishing Curtis Blaydes with one of the most vicious uppercuts in the promotion’s history. Despite that, the top heavyweight contender is facing some backlash from fans as he landed some extra punches on Blaydes even after ‘the Razor’ was knocked unconscious from the initial uppercut.

Derrick Lewis, who entered the bout as a massive underdog, stopped Blaydes in the second round, instantly jumping to the second spot of the heavyweight rankings. Veteran referee Herb Dean was surprisingly slow in stepping in, which gave the ‘Black Beast’ enough time to deliver two extra right hands on his opponent. However, one can say that Derrick Lewis fought by the books and kept punishing Curtis Blaydes until the referee pulled him off.

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?! 🤯@Thebeast_ufc adds another KO to the historic heavyweight resume at #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/INLCaHvCj4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Curtis Blaydes took a couple of minutes to get up and his teammates were certainly not happy with the outcome, especially the two extra-shots Lewis landed afterwards. At the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference, the ‘Black Beast’ acknowledged the final moments of the bout, saying it wasn’t his fault. “Because his corner, his coaches was talking about, ‘That was bullsh*t.’ I was saying that’s not my fault, that’s Herb Dean’s fault. I’m going to keep fighting until the referee pulls you off. That’s with anyone. Same thing could happen to me. I’m going to just keep fighting until the referee says stop,” Lewis added.

Derrick Lewis knockout: Derrick Lewis mentions the Undertaker

With the impressive win, Derrick Lewis is now on a four-fight winning streak and is tied with former heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort for the most knockout finishes in UFC history (12). The ‘Black Beast’ is known for his unworldly power and usually doesn’t go after opponents who fall to the mat with his single punch. However, Derrick Lewis didn’t want to take any chances against Lewis as he felt 'the Razor' would get up like ‘The Undertaker’ and win the bout.

Derrick Lewis has seen how that story goes 😅 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/SQGWV4NKbG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis knockout: Lewis' impressive Knockout

Even though the stoppage was brutal for many, it’s currently one of the top contenders to win 2021’s ‘KO of the year’ award. Derrick Lewis claimed that he waited for the entire match for Curtis Blaydes to go for a takedown and when he did, the ‘Black Beast’ connected with an uppercut to win. The biggest shocker was that Lewis was able to land the massive right hand on Blaydes’ chin, which was barely visible and was protected by Razor's hands.

