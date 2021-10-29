Derrick Rose's Surprising Statement On Future, Says He'll 'try To Tom Brady This Thing'

Back in the 2017/18 NBA season, Derrick Rose thought of calling it an end to his professional basketball career after the increased frustration with injuries. The 33-year-old New York Knicks point guard has undergone over five major knee surgeries throughout his career and now he has made a stunning Tom Brady reference that he will carry on playing into his 40s.

"No, I try to remove myself from that," Rose said at United Center after the morning shootaround as quoted by New York Post. "Hopefully I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing, play as long as possible, make sure I really take care of my body. And if I’m playing play with joy. I don’t have to score 30 points a night anymore to affect the game. I can come out, do what I’ve got to do. I’ve got a great supporting cast with Ju (Julius Randle) and everything in the starting five, even the guys that are on the bench, we have a great rhythm."

Derrick Rose talks about Joakim Noah

On the morning of "Joakim Noah Night" when the Chicago Bulls honour their former centre with the Knicks in town, Rose was questioned about if he contemplates a ceremony like this for himself. "To tell you the truth I can’t even think about Jo when I was going through what I was going through out there," Rose said. "It was a whirlwind. Me, learning who I was as a young man, trying to figure out if I still wanted to play. Going through my injuries and everything. I was going through a lot. To think about him, it was too much on my plate at the time."

NBA's youngest MVP then added that he was different, he did not watch the Bulls play. While his family would be inside watching, he would be outside playing because he had 'pure passion' for the sport which is what got him where he is. In the match against the Bulls, Rose came off the bench for the Knicks to score 12 points and four rebounds to hand them the win by a single point as the score ended 103-104.

Rose has had a decent career despite the multiple injuries that he has suffered throughout his playing years. At the age of just 22, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 and also was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Year while with the Chicago Bulls. He is also a three-time NBA All-Star.

