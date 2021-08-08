'Deserve Relaxation Of Kings': OYO Opens Its Doors For Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by clinching a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. The gold medal is not only India's first in the ongoing edition of the Olympics, but also the country's first in athletics in the mega carnival of sports in the last 100 years, and therefore, all the rewards being showered on him by the government and private entities does not come off as a surprise. The latest one is Indian multinational hospitality-OYO, which has 'opened its doors' around the world for the 23-year-old.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Chief Executive Officer of OYO Ritesh Agarwal congratulated Neerage Chopra for winning the game of 'Throwns', and wrote, "You deserve relaxation fit for a king. From our beautiful villas in Europe to our scenic Indian locales- our doors in any OYO around the world are open to you-on us!"

Now that you've won the game of "throwns", you deserve relaxation fit for a king. From our beautiful villas in Europe to our scenic Indian locales- our doors in any OYO around the world are open to you-on us!

Earlier, flight carrier Indigo had announced free air travel for the Olympian. Speaking to the media, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "Neeraj, we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights."

"With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience, and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj," Ronojoy Dutta had added.

'Still processing': Neeraj Chopra in first social media post

A day after creating history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday put up his first post on social media. Sharing a picture of himself at the top of the podium with a gold medal adorning his neck, the Olympian highlighted that he was 'still processing the feeling' of his achievement. He credited his 'reaching the stage' to the continuous support and blessing of Indians and thanked them for the same. He concluded his post by reiterating, "This feeling will last with me forever."

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳

The 23-year-old had topped the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m, and in the final, outdid himself with a throw of 87.58m, winning India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics.