Deshaun Watson Abandoned By Beats By Dr Dre, Nike As Sexual Harassment Cases Loom

Nike has suspended its endorsement of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, amid the 25-year-old's 'disturbing' sexual allegations. Apple’s Beats by Dr Dre brand also said it has terminated its endorsement deal with the three-time Pro Bowler. Reports suggest a total of 22 women have filed civil assault lawsuits against the quarterback anonymously.

Deshaun Watson sexual harassment case: Top brands end endorsement deals with QB

Earlier on Wednesday, a statement from Nike read, "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation." Only hours later, headphones company Beats by Dr. Dre also ended its partnership with Watson. A representative for Beats did not provide a statement as the person spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Watson had been a partner of Beats since he was a draft pick in 2017.

Deshaun Watson lawsuit: Ashley Solis claims NFL star robbed her of her career

Reliant Energy also announced it will not be continuing its relationship with Watson. Watson losing corporate sponsorships comes only a day after Ashley Solis became the first woman to publicly come forward as a plaintiff in one of the many lawsuits against Watson. Solis said she suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression and has sought counselling because of Watson's actions.

"I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on these other survivors. People say that I'm doing this just for money. That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman. He's robbed me of my career," said Solis.

Watson and his lawyer Rusty Hardin denied the allegations saying the claims result from a failed blackmail attempt. The Texans quarterback has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women, all represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee. The Houston police department is continuing to investigate the allegations.

Deshaun Watson Texans contract and career

Prior to the 2020 NFL season, Watson seemingly committed his future to Houston. Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans agreed to terms on a four-year, $156 million contract extension, with guaranteed salary at signing through 2022. Watson signed the deal entering the fourth year of his career. Therefore, he still had two years remaining on his rookie deal, including the fifth-year option.

Counting the 2020 season, the contract extension meant Deshaun Watson was committed to the Texans for six seasons. Watson is under contract with the Texans until 2025 as it stands. However, Watson requested a trade in January a disappointing season with the AFC South division franchise.

Image Credits - AP