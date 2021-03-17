Deshaun Watson Assault: Why Did Tony Buzbee File Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson?

With the 2021 NFL year about to begin, a sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against the Houstons Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The details of the Deshaun Watson sexual assault case were revealed on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). As of now, the latest Deshaun Watson Patriots news has been rubbished by his team.

Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson lawsuit

On Tuesday (EST), attorney Tony Buzbee revealed the litigation. As per reports, Watson received a message from a female, which Watson took "too far". In his post, Buzbee wrote about the same, speaking about how he is happy to represent someone who has "no perceived power". He even added that the case filed has nothing to do with money, and about dignity and behaviour that needs to be stopped.

Tony Buzbee Deshaun Watson sexual assault case details

The Tony Buzbee DeShaun Watson claims were denied by the player itself. "As a result of a social-media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect". He called out the comment about money, writing that before the lawsuit was filed, a "baseless six-figure" settlement demand was made, which Watson rejected.

"Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that".

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson assault case

Deshaun Watson Patriots trade might be possible?

New England Patriots might be interested in trading for Watson – who does not want to play for the Texans. The team has signed with Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal (worth up to $12.5 million). While a Patriots trade might not be confirmed, the team might at least make a move to trade. The Patriots are looking for a QB, aware that Cam Newton is not the solution. The Patriots, on their end, have spent millions over the past few days.

