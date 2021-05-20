Deshaun Watson IG Video Leaves NFL Fans Confused Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Deshaun Watson has been in the middle of a storm as the Houston Texans star continues to be alleged with multiple sexual misconduct scandals. The 25-year-old has largely stayed away from the camera since the news of those allegations broke out but has surfaced online showing that he is NFL ready. It marks the first time in more than two months that the Texans quarterback has made a public appearance, and he has returned at peak fitness. Here is more on what happened to Deshaun Watson and the Deshaun Watson contract -

What happened to Deshaun Watson? Deshaun Watson IG video goes viral after QB's first public appearance

Deshaun Watson broke his silence on sexual misconduct allegations with an Instagram workout video. The Deshaun Watson IG video was posted on his page on Wednesday in his first public appearance for close to two months. The 25-year-old did not speak or make any written statements, but let his work do the talking as he prepares himself for the Houston Texans schedule once the NFL returns.

The video simply showed him working out and performing football drills giving out a clear statement that the 25-year-old was blocking all the noise and remained focused on the upcoming season. Watson looked in peak fitness and that should please the Texans, even if he continues to press for a move away from the organisation.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 - the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson posts latest workouts on Instagram. Watson has been training entire offseason and staying in shape after requesting a trade and facing unresolved civil lawsuits: pic.twitter.com/QZ8WwVeeKi — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case: Will Texans QB play in the NFL?

Deshaun Watson's short term future remains in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Four of the 22 women who filed the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case have spoken with the NFL in recent weeks as the Texans guard continues to be part of civil litigation of varying degrees of sexual misconduct involving massage therapists, including unwanted sexual advances, touching of genitals and forcing a woman to perform oral sex. Some of Watson's accusers have spoken with the Houston Police Department in addition to NFL investigator Lisa Friel's team meaning that Watson could face criminal charges and sanctions from the NFL in addition to the civil lawsuits.

While the litigation remains unresolved, the timeline for the HPD investigation and civil litigation remain open. As per the Houston Texans schedule, players are set to report to training camp on July 29 with their first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars set for September 12. Deshaun Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September 2020 and is under contract through the 2025 season. The Deshaun Watson contract has a no-trade clause, but given the length of his contract and the possibility of franchise-tagging him for three years, the Texans could choose not to trade him and would have control of his rights through the 2028 season.