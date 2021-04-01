Deshaun Watson Lawsuit: Texans Star Allegedly Unsent Instagram DM, Tally Rises To 21

Deshaun Watson has been the centre of controversies for the past few weeks. Starting from one allegation, the NFL star now has 21 total lawsuits filed against him. Two new ones were filed on Tuesday, one of which included Watson's Instagram messages with a woman.

Deshaun Watson lawsuit: What did Deshaun Watson do?

As per recent reports, Deshaun Watson had "unsent" some messages on IG, where he contacted the woman. The statement follows the lawsuit made by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, saying that Watson was deleting messages on IG, and getting in touch with these women who previously provided massages in an attempt to settle the matter.

Now, as viewed on the Harris County District Clerk's website, 21 lawsuits are filed against Watson. One accuses him of making "obscene sexual gestures", whole another accuses him of groping the massage therapist and forcing her to participate in oral sex.

However, Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin denied the allegation, stating that he did not delete anything on Instagram over the last two weeks. They also denied Watson contacting the women. Furthermore, Hardin ended up releasing statements from other 18 women who have worked with him before, stating that he has "never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional massage".

These statements were said to be voluntary in nature, and belonged to women who worked with the Texans quarterback for more than 130 times over the last five years. However, Buzbee also stated that they will be going to different places with information about the case, as he does not feel comfortable enough for doing so in the Houston Police Department. As per Buzbee, he will be providing information to the police department and Houston's district attorney (DA).

"My legal opponent, Mr. Hardin, has a son who is on ... the exclusive Command Staff of HPD," Buzbee posted on Instagram. He added that he is sure they would not compromise the PD and investigation, and only supports his service.

NFL's spokesperson has added that they are aware of the matter, and will work closely with the team. "The NFL informed us [Thursday] that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said. They too, agreed to work closely with the league.

Watson has previously denied all claims.

Deshaun Watson Texans trade rumours

According to some reports, the New England Patriots might be interested in trading for Watson – who does not want to play for the Texans. The team has also signed with Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal (worth up to $12.5 million). Recent reports added that the team is currently open to trading Watson.

Deshaun Watson girlfriend

Deshaun Watson has been with Jilly Anais, who has remained silent amongst all the allegations. The couple apparently have been dating since 2019, with Jilly sharing how she met the NFL star last year. Fans previously trended Anais on Twitter after the three sexual assault cases were filed against Watson.

(Image credits: Deshaun Watson Instagram)