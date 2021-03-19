Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Case: NFL Player Faces '3rd' Such Civil Lawsuit This Week

There seems to be no end to Deshaun Watson's trouble. The Houston Texans' quarterback has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, last year in December. However, according to Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, the Deshaun Watson lawsuit count in terms of filed cases in court, stands at 3.

Deshaun Watson case: What is the new Deshaun Watson sexual assault case?

According to the third lawsuit filed, Watson has been accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist, who he allegedly forced into having oral sex with him. This DeShaun Watson case was also filed as a lawsuit by Buzbee, who claims that there are nine cases against the Texans QB, out of which three have been filed. The previous two are separate incidents. He has been accused of "civil assault", where he touched a massage therapist with his penis.

"Watson's behaviour is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women," the third lawsuit reads. It also alleges that Watson sent a message to the plaintiff on IG, and scheduled a meeting in December 2020. The victim claimed that Watson was lying on his stomach when she came to the room, after which Watson turned around and "got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area".

As per the plaintiff, she was worried that something would happen to her, and felt she had to submit to his demands she was "intimidated and threatened". Later, Watson apparently told her that he could help or hurt her career, and forced her to perform oral sex, while she did not consent. Buzbee even shared messages on his Instagram.

As per ESPN, Buzbee stated (via text), that they will be sending packages to the police with information regarding the case. Reports add that the police has refused to comment. However, ESPN added that no one from the Harris County district attorney's office had proved the District Attorney's office with any information.

NFL's spokesperson added that they are aware of the matter, and will work closely with the team. "The NFL informed us [Thursday] that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said. They too, agreed to work closely with the league.

Houston-based attorney Rusty Hardin will be defending the player in the Deshaun Watson sexual assault case. "I'm real comfortable with the kind of person that Deshaun Watson is, and I don't like to publicly comment until I get all the facts," Hardin said after the first two lawsuits had been filed. As per Hardin, the allegations are inconsistent.

Deshaun Watson lawsuit: NFL star responded to the first lawsuit

"As a result of a social-media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote on Twitter. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect." He called out the comment about money, writing that before the lawsuit was filed, a "baseless six-figure" settlement demand was made, which Watson rejected.

"Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that".

NFL news: Deshaun Watson contract

The current Deshaun Watson contract has him signed to a four-year, $156,000,000 deal with the Texans.

(Image credits: Deshaun Watson Instagram)