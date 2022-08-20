'Destroy Strengths Others Have': Alonso Uses Tennis Analogy To Explain Key To Success

Two-time F1 Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso recently explained his key to success in sports by using an interesting tennis analogy. The Spaniard explained how he would attempt to destroy the strengths his competitors had by studying them and creating a strategy to counter them.

Fernando Alonso explains key to success in sports

While speaking to Motorsport.com, Fernando Alonso said, "I need to make 100% of my thing, and I need to kill whatever strengths other people have. But this I do in everything I practice when I play anything. I used to play tennis, and when I play with someone good, I would put the ball very high."

He went on to explain his thinking behind doing so by adding, "Because, like this, you stop the rhythm of them because they are used to hitting the ball very hard. Playing with professionals, the ball arrives very strong for them so they are used to that kind of shot. But when you put the ball high, they make mistakes, because the ball arrives very soft. So I can play better tennis when putting the ball high. Putting the ball high is my only chance to beat them. So I do that automatically. It's not only on racing I just need to destroy the strengths of the others and try to maximize mine."

The 41-year-old then went on to add how experience in F1 has helped him make better decisions by stating, "I think the experience for sure helps in many ways. Start with awareness of things, tyre management, pitstops, and the way you approach the mechanics. Also, the way you approach the weekend: free practice, the importance of it, the non-importance of it, sometimes. Not every lap is the last lap. These kinds of things I used to make mistakes early in the races that now I try to avoid. And this only comes with experience and with your own mistakes."

Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Despite having turned 41, Fernando Alonso continues to be at his best as he continues to exploit the best he can from the machinery he has got. While he has not won the championship since 2006, it is pertinent to note that he has come extremely close in doing so despite having a slower car on most occasions. It is this high level that has helped him in his staggering longevity and his desire to compete does not seem to be stopping anytime soon as he made his decision to join Aston Martin F1 next season.