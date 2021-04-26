DET Vs KCR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Detroit Tigers (DET) will go up against the Kansas City Royals (KCR) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, April 26 at 1:10 PM local time (10:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Here is our DET vs KCR Dream11 prediction, top picks and DET vs KCR Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: DET vs KCR game preview

The Kansas City Royals are currently leading the MLB American League Central standings. Brady Singer and team have played twenty games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing seven. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are at the last spot of the table with a win-loss record of 7-15.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the Kansas City Royals are set to get a tough competition from the Detroit Tigers. Royals will have high expectations from Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Brady Singer, while Tigers will depend on Robbie Grossman, Harold Castro and Wilson Ramos to come out on top and move up on the points table.

DET vs KCR: Injury Report

The Detroit Tigers will enter the Comerica Park without Nomar Mazara (abdomen) and Julio Teheran as they are both recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals won’t be getting assistance from Tyler Zuber (arm), Jesse Hahn (shoulder) and Adalberto Mondesi (elbow), who are listed as injured.

DET vs KCR Probable Playing 9

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Jeimer Candelario, Willi Castro, Miguel Cabera, Jonathan Schoop, Wilson Ramos, Niko Goodrum, Akil Baddoo, Harold Castro

Kansas City Royals: Franchy Cordero, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling, Edward Olivares, Hunter Dozier, Brady Singer, Nicky Lopez

DET vs KCR Top Picks

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Harold Castro, Wilson Ramos

Kansas City Royals: Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier, Brady Singer

DET vs KCR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Robbie Grossman (C), Jorge Soler, Nick Heath, Akil Baddoo

Infielders: Hunter Dozier, Harold Castro, Nicky Lopez

Pitcher: Brady Singer (VC)

Catcher: Wilson Ramos

Dream11 MLB: DET vs KCR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Kansas City Royals will come out on top in this contest.

Danny Duffy lowered his season ERA to 0.39 through four starts this season, which ranks as the second-best start in Royals history through four starts (Zack Greinke, 0.00 ERA in 2009).#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/9cBatuPYHy — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 25, 2021

Note: The above DET vs KCR playing 11, DET vs KCR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DET vs KCR live and DET vs KCR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

