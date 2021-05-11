DET Vs KCR Dream11: Tigers Vs Royals Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Detroit Tigers (DET) and the Kansas City Royals (KCR) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:10 PM local time (Wednesday, May 12 at 4:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Here is our DET vs KCR Dream11 prediction, top picks and DET vs KCR Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: DET vs KCR game preview

The Kansas City Royals are currently at the third spot of the MLB American League Central standings. Whit Merrifield and team have played 33 games so far in the tournament, winning 16 and losing 17. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the same table with a win-loss record of 10-24.

Despite the difference in the win-loss record, the Kansas City Royals are set to get a tough competition from the Detroit Tigers. The Royals will have high expectations from Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez and Cam Gallagher, while the Tigers will depend on Robbie Grossman, Miguel Cabera and Spencer Turnbull to come out on top.

DET vs KCR: Injury Report

The Detroit Tigers will enter the Comerica Park without Erasmo Ramirez, Franklin Perez (shoulder) and Wilson Ramos (back), who are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals won’t be getting assistance from Adalberto Mondesi (oblique), Kyle Zimmer (back) and Jesse Hahn (shoulder), who are all in the injured list.

DET vs KCR Probable Playing 9

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Jeimer Candelario, Willi Castro, Miguel Cabera, Jonathan Schoop, Niko Goodrum, Akil Baddoo, Harold Castro, Spencer Turnbull

Kansas City Royals: Franchy Cordero, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling, Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Nicky Lopez

DET vs KCR Top Picks

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Miguel Cabera, Spencer Turnbull

Kansas City Royals: Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Cam Gallagher

DET vs KCR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Robbie Grossman, Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler

Infielders: Miguel Cabera, Niko Goodrum, Nicky Lopez, Hunter Dozier

Pitcher: Spencer Turnbull

Catcher: Cam Gallagher

MLB Dream11: DET vs KCR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Kansas City Royals will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above DET vs KCR playing 11, DET vs KCR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DET vs KCR live and DET vs KCR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals/ Twitter