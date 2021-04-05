DET Vs MIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Regular Season Live

Quick links:
Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series in off their MLB 2021 campaign. The first of those games will be played at the Comerica Park and will kick off at 10:40 PM IST on Monday, April 5. With just hours left for the clash to begin, here's a look at the DET vs MIT Dream11 prediction, team and our match prediction for the same.
Still won the series. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/SQ3Yi8VaL0— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 4, 2021
Both Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins won their opening three-game series and will hope to continue their same when they face off on Monday. The Tigers clinched back to back wins in the opening two games of the season, before a third game defeat to the Cleveland Indians. Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins started the three-game series with a defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers, before completing a comeback with back to back wins to clinch the series. The Twins have the momentum to continue their good form and will be favourites to win the game on Monday. Tigers boast of a strong line-up with the likes of Niko Goodrum, Robbie Grossman and others, while the Twins have the likes of Kenta Maeda and Gregory Soto.