DET Vs MIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Regular Season Live

DET vs MIT Dream11 prediction: The Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series in the MLB regular season on Monday night.

Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series in off their MLB 2021 campaign. The first of those games will be played at the Comerica Park and will kick off at 10:40 PM IST on Monday, April 5. With just hours left for the clash to begin, here's a look at the DET vs MIT Dream11 prediction, team and our match prediction for the same. 

DET vs MIT Live: DET vs MIT match prediction and preview 

Both Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins won their opening three-game series and will hope to continue their same when they face off on Monday. The Tigers clinched back to back wins in the opening two games of the season, before a third game defeat to the Cleveland Indians. Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins started the three-game series with a defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers, before completing a comeback with back to back wins to clinch the series. The Twins have the momentum to continue their good form and will be favourites to win the game on Monday. Tigers boast of a strong line-up with the likes of Niko Goodrum, Robbie Grossman and others, while the Twins have the likes of Kenta Maeda and Gregory Soto. 

DET vs MIT match prediction: Probable lineups

  • Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, LF; Jeimer Candelario, 1B; Willi Castro, SS; Miguel Cabera, DH; Jonathan Schoop, 3B; Nomar Mazara, RF; Wilson Ramos, C; Niko Goodrum, 2B; JaCoby Jones, CF. 
  • Minnesota Twins: Luis Arraez, LF; Jorge Polanco, 2B; Max Kepler, RF; Miguel Sano, 1B; Jake Cave, CF; Mitch Garver, C; Andrelton Simmons, SS; Nelson Cruz, DH; Alex Colome, CL. 

DET vs MIT Dream11 prediction: DET vs MIT Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Max Kepler, Nomar Mazara, JaCoby Jones
  • Infielders: Andrelton Simmons, Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano, Niko Goodrum
  • Pitcher: Matthew Boyd
  • Catcher: Wilson Ramos

DET vs MIT Dream11 team: DET vs MIT Dream11 top picks

  • Detroit Tigers: Willi Castro, Niko Goodrum, JaCoby Jones
  • Minnesota Twins:  Andrelton Simmons, Max Kepler, Luis Arraez

Disclaimer: The above DET vs MIT playing 11, DET vs MIT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DET vs MIT live and DET vs MIT game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

