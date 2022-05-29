Devendra Jhajharia Backs Govt Action Against IAS Officers; 'PM Modi Is Promoting Sports'

In an exclusive talk with Republic, Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia supported the central government's decision of transferring IAS officers on the allegation of misusing Delhi's Thyagaraj sports stadium to walk their dog.

Speaking to Republic over BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's support for the transferred IAS officers, the two-time gold medalists at Paralympics, Devendra Jhajharia on Sunday said, "Many athletes prepare themselves in Thyagaraj Stadium. The IAS officers did wrong. This is wrong for sports. This is wrong for sports culture. The Prime Minister of our country is promoting sports. We all have seen how PM Modi encourages sports in our country. I believe that whatever they (IAS officers) did, was against sports culture. Whatever actions the government took against them, they did right."

It is pertinent to mention that senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi criticised the government's action against IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga and said that allegation's against them are false, adding further that the transfer of IAS officer Khirwar from Delhi is Delhi's loss.

'This will demotivate the athletes': Yogheswar Dutt

On May 27 while speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt revealed his thoughts about the government's decision to transfer the IAS officers and lauded the quick action taken against them. “I came to know about the development yesterday that there is an IAS officer who changed the timetable of athletes for walking. This will demotivate the athletes, however, I saw the news yesterday that he was transferred," Dutt said.

MHA transfers IAS Officer, and his wife from Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 26, issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. This development comes several hours after an Indian Express report revealed the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga emerged.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer. According to sources, necessary action will be taken based on the report.

The Indian Express report suggests that Khirwar, who is Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, was misusing the sports facilities by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could take his dog for a walk there. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance and directed all state-run sports facilities in Delhi to be open for sportspersons till 10:00 PM.