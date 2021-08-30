Devendra Jhajharia Dedicates Medal To Late Father Says, 'would Not Be Here Without Him'

India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar on Monday won the silver and Bronze medal in the finals of the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event at Tokyo Paralympics. Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the event after winning the gold medal in Rio five years back and finished the event with the best throw of 64.35 meters. He lost his father a year ago after a battle with cancer, however, Jhajharia could not be there by his side and has dedicated all three of his medals to his father.

Devendra Jhajharia dedicates medal to his late father

Jhajharia heard about his father's condition while he was training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Gandhinagar last year. He rushed back home to be by his father's side but he was sent back as his father wanted him to win a medal. His father eventually passed away in October last year.

"Of course, this medal belongs to the people of the country but I also want to dedicate this to my late father (Ram Singh Jhajharia) who had wanted me to win another medal in the Paralympics," Jhajharia told PTI from Tokyo on Monday. "I would not be here if it was not for my father’s efforts. It was he who pushed me to train hard and win another medal. I am happy that today I have fulfilled his dream

'It was Dinesh's day' says Devendra Jhajharia

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage led the table with throws of 62.58m, 62.19m, and 67.79m in the first three attempts of the final. Jhajharia on the other hand came up with throws of 60.28m, 60.62m, 64.35m in his first three attempts. The Indian fouled his fourth attempt, while Dinesh threw the distance of 62.06m in his fourth attempt. Both the athletes fouled their fifth attempt leaving the contest for a nail-biting finish. The final throw saw both athletes Dinesh once again fouling the final throw while Jhajharia could only cover the distance of 61.23m. Jhajharia spoke about the event and said that even though he tried his best it was the Sri Lankan's day and also added that he is not sure when he will retire.

Devendra Jhajharia said, "In sport and competition, it happens. There is always up and down. I did my best and better my personal best. But it so happened that it was his (Dinesh's) day. My competition in the Paralympics is just over and I can’t think of other things now. I will decide after returning home. I will talk to my family and my coach and make a plan."

With PTI Inputs

Image: Paralympics