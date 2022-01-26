Devendra Jhajharia Says Padma Bhushan Huge For Disabled Community; Dedicates Honour To Dad

Para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia earlier today became the first Para-athlete to be awarded Padma Bhushan. The 40-year-old javelin thrower won two gold medals at the 2004 and 2016 Paralympics and a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games said that this move will motivate and inspire other differently-abled to strive for more excellence.

'Padma Bhushan not just huge for para sports...'

"It's not just huge for para-sports but also for the disabled community. The perspective of society towards para-athletes has changed and people must be happy for them now. For the first time a para-athlete has been chosen for the honour and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has a vision for para-athletes and has taken care of their requirements. I want to thank him on behalf of the entire para community." Devendra Jhajharia told PTI in an interview.

He further went on to add that his father was great support and made a lot of sacrifices to see him become a top player but unfortunately he is not here to see his achievements. "My father had a dream that I should become a big player and he also made a lot of sacrifices but today he is not there to see this day. I dedicate this honour to him. I am celebrating this happiness with the media as I am away from family. When I told my mother first on the phone, she became very emotional. Huge moment for our family. "

Devendra Jhajharia lost his arm due to electrocution at the age of eight after a fall from a tree but did not give up. Recalling his journey he said "The start of the journey was full of challenges. People said how much a handicap can play? But now people say, become like Devendra Jhajharia. In 2004 I had to spend money from my own pocket to compete but now we have all the facilities."

Not just Jhajharia but javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, and javelin thrower Sumit Antil too were awarded with the Padma honours. Speaking about that Jhajharia said "They deserved it. it's a huge honour for javelin throwers. it will inspire youngsters to take up the sport."