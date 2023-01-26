Devendra Jhajharia Speaks To Republic On The Iconic R-Day Special Broadcast

Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday spoke to Republic TV on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. In his conversation, the three-time Paralympic Games medal-winner shed light on his journey to the top and how he maneuvered challenges that came his way. Jhajharia also highlighted how India has made significant advancements in sports over the past 6-7 years.

"Firstly, I would like to wish all Indians a very happy Republic Day. It feels good to see the country celebrating Republic Day and doing it so beautifully. We have witnessed significant growth in the country since its independence in 1947. We have made advancements in every sector. And if I talk about sports, we have given outstanding performance in the past 6-7 years," Jhajharia said.

When asked where did he get the inspiration from despite the challenging and tough journey, Jhajharia shared a story from his childhood describing how he started playing the sport with a wooden stick due to the lack of facilities in his village. Jhajharia stated that 30 years ago he was not even allowed to step out of his home because of his condition but that gave him the motivation to bring the much-needed change to the situation.

"I come from a rural area where there were a lot of challenges for a differently abled child like me 30 years ago. I was not allowed to go out because of my condition. So, I felt that I needed to change this environment and I thought there cannot be a better medium than sports," he added.

"I started playing when I was in class Xth and I can tell you now that there was no javelin for me to practice at that time. I prepared a javelin with a wooden stick and started practicing the sport. It was a big challenge for me then but if I compare that with now, there's a huge difference and there's no doubt of that," he concluded.



Devendra Jhajharia's career

As far as Jhajharia's career is concerned, he became the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games after securing the top prize in 2016 Rio. He won his first Paralympic Games gold medal in 2004 Athens. Jhajharia also won a silver medal in Paralympic Games in 2020 Tokyo. He has won two medals at IPC World Championships and one medal at Asian Para Games.

