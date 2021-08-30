India's para javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia failed to defend his gold at Tokyo Paralympics, however, he ensured yet another medal for India on Day 6 of the event by winning the silver in the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event. Jhajharia finished the event with the best throw of 64.35 meters to secure second place on the podium. This is the third Paralympics for Jhajharia after being part of the Athens and Rio Paralympic games.

Devendra Jhajharia on telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi

The silver medal for Jhajharia was also his third in as many Paralympic games. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network he said, "I am very happy to have won the third medal for India. It has been a long journey and my family has given me great support especially my parents who sent me to the ground despite me being a differently able person. Special mention to the coach who trained me really well".

On being asked about the conversation with PM Narendra Modi Jhajharia said that the PM acknowledged his effort and said 'Aap Maharana Pratap Ki Bhoomi Se Hain Aur Aap Bhala Phekte Ja Rahe hain' (You are from Maharana Pratap's land, continue to throw your javelin'). He also said that the effort to win the medal was due to the confidence given by PM Modi before leaving for Tokyo Paralympics.

Devendra Jhajharia gold medal effort

Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event and won the silver medal with the best throw of 64.35 meters. In the final Jhajharia came up with throws of 60.28m, 60.62m, 64.35m in his first three attempts while the fourth attempt ended in a foul. He fouled his fourth throw as well before covering the distance of 61.23m in his final attempt.

This is the third Paralympics for Jhajharia after being part of Athens and Rio Paralympic games. The 40-year old won his maiden gold medal during the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens with a world-record throw of 62.15 m. He became the second gold medalist for India at the global event after Murlikant Petkar’s gold in the 50-meter freestyle swimming in the 1972 Heidelberg Games. Jhajharia won his second gold in the Javelin throw event during the Rio Olympics 2016 after throwing to a staggering distance of 63.97 m, bettering his own record of 62.15 m during the Athens Olympics 2004.