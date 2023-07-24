Devers And Duvall Lead The Red Sox Offense In A 6-1 Win Over The Mets

Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.

Boston opened a four-run third inning with seven straight hits, chasing an ineffective Carlos Carrasco. Connor Wong had three hits for the Red Sox, who finished with 15 and took two of three games in the series.

The victory kept Boston (53-47) tied with the rival New York Yankees for last place in the rugged AL East, though both are just two games out of a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single off the Green Monster for the disappointing Mets (46-53), who could be a surprising seller heading into the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Carrasco (3-4) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 5.82. He received a visit from an athletic trainer in the first.

Duvall had an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring double in the third before scoring on a single by rookie Triston Casas. Yu Chang greeted reliever Drew Smith with an RBI single, and Wong scored on Smith’s wild pitch.

Devers launched his 24th homer in the seventh.

For the third time since the All-Star break, the Red Sox went with an opener. Brennan Bernardino pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts before handing off to Chris Murphy, who kept the Mets off the scoreboard until the sixth.

Boston used seven pitchers, with Murphy (1-0) going 3 2/3 innings for his first major league win.