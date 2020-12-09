Dez Bryant Hugged Cowboys Players Before Positive COVID-19 Test In A Now Deleted Tweet

Dez Bryant's revenge game against the Dallas Cowboys had to wait after he surprisingly announced that he was COVID-19 positive just 30 minutes before Tuesday's game. The Baltimore Ravens wide-receiver had taken the field for pregame warm-ups, before being removed after the test results turned positive. According to ESPN, Bryant's polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Tuesday morning was inconclusive, as was the rerun of the test.

Dez Bryant quits Cowboys clash after testing coronavirus positive 30 minutes before the game

Dez Bryant revealed on Twitter just half an hour before kickoff that he was called off the field during warmups at M&T Bank Stadium to be tested for COVID-19, and the test came back positive ahead of Ravens' game against the Cowboys. The 32-year-old had two consecutive inconclusive tests and results came back on Tuesday evening because the lab is in Maryland. According to NFL protocols, Bryant's two inconclusive tests should have been treated as if they were positive, and he should have been subject to the other requirements and procedures of a positive test.

According to ESPN, Dez Bryant was immediately taken off the field and he gave a contact-tracing interview with league and NFL Players Association officials, who also uploaded data from a movement-tracking device Bryant was wearing. Going by the interview and data received by the device, the officials were confident that there had been no high-risk close contacts. However, a reported Ravens employee posted a picture of Dez Bryant hugging his Cowboys players and staff during the warm-up before the game. The tweet was subsequently deleted, but raised questions on NFL's coronavirus protocols.

Dez Bryant was seen hugging Cowboys coaches and players during warmups



Then he was pulled from the game due to a positive COVID-19 test 😳 pic.twitter.com/S32I29mL2M — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) December 9, 2020

The NFL as a general policy doesn't view brief interactions as problematic and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had previously tweeted that all Ravens players had tested negative. The Ravens have already dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak, which saw several key players sidelined, including Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram for the better part of two weeks. Despite the tweet, the NFL and NFLPA are not worried about close contacts with Bryant according to ESPN, because Baltimore have been operating under exceedingly strict protocols for the past two weeks, effectively eliminating the possibility of close contacts.

NFL on Bryant hugging Cowboys personnel: "Standard protocol is to examine the device of the infected person for duration of time and proximity. Other factors include whether the interaction was indoors or outdoors. It was determined that there were no high-risk close contacts." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 9, 2020

Dez Bryant was set to play the Cowboys for the first time since Dallas cut him two years ago. Days before the game, the 32-year-old said it was going to be "an exciting moment" to play the team with which he spent eight seasons and caught a franchise-record 73 touchdown passes. Bryant signed for Ravens' practice squad on October 27, before he was signed to the active roster four weeks later. In three games, the ex-Cowboys star hasn't had much of an impact on the Ravens passing attack, making four catches for 28 yards.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)