Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to action on August 26, at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022. The 24-year-old has remained on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in July. In his last competitive appearance, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 in Eugene on July 23.

While he was seen struggling with pain during the Javelin throw finals at the World Championships, he announced his withdrawal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the injury. However, having recovered from it, Chopra will appear in Lausanne where all athletes have a chance to qualify for the coveted final of the Diamond League, scheduled to be held on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Neeraj Chopra's 2022 campaign so far

In his last outing at the Diamond League competition, Chopra recorded a personal best of 89.94m, which placed him second in the standings in Stockholm. On the other hand, he won the silver medal in World Championships with a throw of 88.13m. It is pertinent to mention that the 24-year-old started his 2022 season with a Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, where he finished 2nd with a national record-breaking throw of 89.30.

In his second appearance of the season, Neeraj won the gold medal at the Kuortane Games 2022 with a throw of 86.69m. He also registered a throw of 88.39m during the qualifying stage at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022. The Indian sporting community is certainly excited to see the country’s Olympic hero in action on Friday, while also expecting he would breach the 90m mark.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is slated to be held at the La Pontaise Olympic stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland.

How to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 in India?

Viacom 18 is the official broadcast of the showpiece event in India. Sports lovers from India can watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 by tuning in to the live broadcast on the Sports18 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 in India?

Sports fans in India can also tune into the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 on the Voot app and website.