Diana Taurasi States ‘I Don't Dance For Free’, Sue Bird Responds With A Thrilling Video

As the team USA won the seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball, Olympics medallist Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first Olympic basketball players to win five gold medals setting a new record. The 12-player team US squad won from Japan with 90-75, securing first place in the tournament. After the game, Bird shared celebration footage on Twitter marking the team’s awe-inspiring victory.

The 31-second video shows Taurasi having a conversation with a reporter following which the basketball team members are seen pulling a dance formation. In the footage now circulating across the internet, a basketball player told a reporter, “I don't dance for free.” Sharing foot-tapping performance, Bird’s tweet read, “What about for a gold medal? @DianaTaurasi”. In the video, Diana Taurasi could be seen dancing along with her entire team including Skylar Diggins-Smith who is among 16 players that participated in USA Basketball.

After winning their fifth Olympics gold medal, player Taurasi and Sue Bird have joined the league of Teresa Edwards who bagged victory in five Olympics between1984-2000. The former Connecticut team members can be seen thrilled with joy as they won the gold. After they defeated Japan’s Olympics team, which took home bronze, Bird's fiancée Megan Rapinoe, also a bronze winner with U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), could be seen cheering and clapping for his partner. Ever since the 1992 Barcelona Games, the USA women's basketball team has secured victory without a single loss, while the men's team has won a total of seven gold medals between 1936-68, according to the US broadcasters.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi after winning the seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal for women's @usabasketball. #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/uxq3GmBzur — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

"It's not just about us. It's about all the players that have either set the stage or those that are on it right now,” Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi said after winning the seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal in women’s basketball. “Thank you ladies for such a ride in US women's basketball. You are wonderful representatives of our nation,” a happy fan wrote. “UConn legends making us proud yet again,” another agreed. “This video is GREAT and should get a gold medal on its own merit,” the third stated.

