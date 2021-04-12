Did Alex Rodriguez Cheat On Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post Sparks Rumours

Jennifer Lopez has created a storm on social media with her recent Instagram post hinting at her split with Alex Rodriguez. Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez break up rumours have been the talk of the town since reports emerged of the former MLB superstar having cheated on his fiancee. A-Rod has denied those rumours, but JLo has reignited the debate on social media.

Jennifer Lopez fuels Alex Rodriguez break up rumours with Instagram post

Jennifer Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting for her upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding'. The 51-year-old posted a series of dazzling pictures on her Instagram account, captioning the pictures as: “Keep calm and work on the weekend âœ¨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife”. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that the JLo was not sporting her engagement ring, sparking her break up rumours with A-Rod. The couple had got engaged in March 2019, with the ring reportedly worth $1million.

Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement after two years of dating and the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold. Earlier this year, some reports stated that the couple has split up and ended their engagement. However, they release a joint statement stating that the reports were "inaccurate" and that they are "working through some things'' in their relationship. JLo not sporting her ring is ominous for A-Rod, and the pair could head to a split in the future.

Did Alex Rodriguez cheat on Jennifer Lopez?

Rumours of Alex Rodriguez's infidelity have been circulating in the media for some time, and the former New York Yankees superstar reportedly formed a close relationship with American reality TV personality Madison LeCroy. LeCroy was accused of being a homewrecker and admitted sharing direct messages with a mystery person, but the name was bleeped out. She later revealed it to be A-Rod but mentioned that nothing physical ever existed between the two. The MLB legend meanwhile maintained his innocence and according to a source, A-Rod had never “met or spoken to Madison or anyone from the show”. The report from The Sun, also stated that Madison’s co-stars, Shep Rose, fanned the flames by claiming she had signed a non-disclosure agreement over their “relationship”.

Alex Rodriguez net worth

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Alex Rodriguez's net worth is an estimated $350 million. Rodriguez played for the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers but is mostly known for his time with the New York Yankees. He played for the Yankees from 2004 until his retirement in 2017. During his professional career, he earned a reported $475 million in salary, bonuses and endorsements. In 2000, Rodriguez signed a 10-year contract with the Texas Rangers for a whopping $252 million.

