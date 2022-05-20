'Didn't Give Up, Never Looked Back': World Champion Nikhat Zareen Reveals Success Mantra

Nikhat Zareen is currently the toast of the country following her exploits at the Women's World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer became the fourth female boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win the world title. Nikhat Zareen's gold medal effort came in the 52kg category, in which she overcame the challenge from Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong to win the elusive trophy. She spilled beans on her struggles, supportive family and plans for Commonwealth Games.

Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen on her journey and future plan

During the interview, Nikhat Zareen revealed the support from her parents during the tough times and how she has been preparing for the World Championships.

"All of it was possible due to my parents' support as they stood by me during tough times. My injury made me stronger. I decided to fight and not quit while working on my weaknesses in the last 2 yrs. I was determined to give my best," she told ANI.

It's finally here. The culmination of years of hardwork and perseverance. India, this one's for you. We did it, together🔥#WorldBoxingChampionship#IBAWWC2022 🥊🥇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JK5yhxblTy — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 20, 2022

The boxer feels Istanbul has been very lucky considering that she has been able to win medals whenever she has taken part in a tournament in the country. "I feel Istanbul is lucky for me because I win medals every time I come here. I haven't still decided my weight category for the Olympics (Paris 2024). However, I'm willing to compete in the 50kg category at the Commonwealth Games," Nikhat, a multiple-time national medalist, explained.

Such a proud moment for all of us. 🇮🇳

Many congratulations to you @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships. pic.twitter.com/GnogGdgUgB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 20, 2022

Nikhat Zareen had suffered a 'nearly devastating' shoulder injury five years ago, however, the young boxer made a remarkable comeback and is now finding herself on top of Women's World Boxing charters. Speaking about the remarkable comeback from serious injury Zareen said, "I had shoulder dislocation in 2017 which is why I had to opt for surgery. I was out of scheme of things for one year, came back in 2018 and won bronze in nationals but I was still recovering. I certainly didn't give up and worked hard to stage a comeback in 2019. I never looked back ever since. I want to prove myself in every opportunity on my way and win medals for my country. I always have faith in myself."

Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas: Indian boxer reveals her strategy during the final bout

The Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas bout witnessed Indian boxer dominating her Thai opponent with the final scorecard reading 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28. Th Indian boxer was asked about her thoughts regarding the dominating win to which she replied, "I never thought I could win by this big a margin. I was only focussed on winning the bout unanimously. I wanted to win first two rounds unanimously and then take it easy. However, following a split decision in the second round, I had to go all out in the third." The 25-year-old Indian had defeated her opponent in the 2019 Thailand Open semi-final, their sole meeting.