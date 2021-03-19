Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin To Spend Fight Week On Super-yacht Hotel Worth $200M

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will spend their final fight week on the world's first deluxe super-yacht hotel. The two heavyweights will clash in a rematch on March 27 in Gibraltar, with Whyte seeking revenge against the Russian. The Brit was just a win away from securing a title shot, but Alexander Povetkin played the spoiler by giving him a shocking fifth-round TKO defeat.

Rumble on the Rock date: Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin schedule

The rematch, which is being dubbed as the ‘Rumble on the Rock,’ will take place in the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. However, according to the Daily Mail (via The Sun), both the fighters and their teammates will spend their entire fight week in the Sunborn Hotel, which is a giant super-yacht, worth more than £143 million ($200 million). The yacht is 465 feet long and is seven stories high, making it one of the biggest yachts in the world.

Rumble on the Rock date: the ultra-luxurious super-yacht hotel

Reports even claim that the Sunborn Hotel has 189 rooms and can cost around £2,000 ($2800) for a night. The yacht is claimed to have six hydraulic arms, which holds the giant boat in place. Each of the six hydraulic arms weighs around eight tonnes and are made from some strong and durable materials. The hotel also features several restaurants, a spa and a casino.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin schedule: The COVID-19 precautions

While the Sunborn Hotel is taking every COVID-19 precautions imaginable, they will also reportedly host a “pre-fight bubble”. Meaning, both the fighters and their teams will remain in the ship and in close proximity to keep the upcoming mega-event safe from the viral disease. The event is also important for Gibraltar as it’s government recently commissioned a special £2 coin to honour both Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin: Whyte eyeing on Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder have a huge history, with the Brit even campaigning to fight The Bronze Bomber in 2019. However, the bout never materialised as Wilder went on to lose his title to Tyson Fury and Whyte lost his mandatory contender status Povetkin. Since the loss, Wilder is yet to make a return, though he’s rumoured to fight Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.

And while Whyte is hopeful to win his next bout, he said he won’t have to defeat Povetkin to get a shot at Wilder as the American boxer is no longer a champion. “I don’t need to beat Povetkin to fight Deontay Wilder. The only thing Deontay Wilder held was the heavyweight championship of the world. He wasn’t a big draw, he wasn’t a big ticket-seller. He wasn’t even selling out arenas in America and he’s American,” he told Talksport.

Image Source: Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin/ Instagram