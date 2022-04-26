Dillian Whyte Labels Tyson Fury WBC Heavyweight Knockout As 'illegal', Insists On Rematch

Tyson Fury retired from professional boxing after defending his WBC heavyweight title. Fury defeated Dillian Whyte to retain his title. The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte bout ended with Fury landing an uppercut on Dillian Whyte in the sixth round in front of 94,000 fans.

Following the defeat, Dillian Whyte has demanded a rematch branding Tyson Fury's win illegal.

Dillian Whyte's WBC title rematch demand

Following the uppercut from the Gypsy King (Tyson Fury), Dillian Whyte dropped to the canvas with the champion raising his right hand in celebration. Whyte got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered, leading the referee to end the fight.

Speaking to Skysports Dillian Whyte said “The uppercut landed; I was buzzed but as I was trying to gather my senses, he full-on shoved me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal. This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing, but as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it".

He further added, “I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carry on fighting. He pushed me and said to the referee, ‘Don’t to let the fight carry on. The referee is not doing his job; how can someone….. OK, I got caught with a good shot and I was hurt but I didn’t go straight down.”

The 34-year-old while demanding a second shot at the WBC title said, " I was trying to get my senses and he fully two-handed pushed me and I dell and hit my head. It was a terrible job from the referee. I should have had time to recover and have time to get back to my corner. Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things; he said he wants to retire but I hope he doesn’t because I want another go.”

What will happen to Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title?

With Tyson Fury retiring, the WBC and Ring Magazine championship belts are now vacant and up for grabs for the other boxers in the heavyweight division. Following his retirement, Fury said, “I’m very proud I’ve won two English titles, two British titles, two Commonwealth titles, the Irish title, the European title, WBO intercontinental, WBO international, WBO super, WBA Super, IBF, IBO, Ring Magazine, lineal, WBC — I’ve won every belt there is to win. There isn’t more to do”. Fury fought a total of 33 fights in his career as a heavyweight boxer and won on 32 occasions. He earned 23 victories with knockouts, while earned a draw only once.