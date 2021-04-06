Dillian Whyte Slams “Coward” Deontay Wilder By Branding Him A “Fraud Clown”

Dillian Whyte once again became a top title contender by defeating Alexander Povetkin in their rematch in Gibraltar. Since then, he has called out champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but they appear to be out of reach considering they recently signed a contract to fight each other in an undisputed championship bout this summer. Therefore, Dillian Whyte thinks that his next big option is a thrilling clash with former champion Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder share a huge history, with the Brit even campaigning to fight The Bronze Bomber in 2019. Whyte slammed Wilder multiple times and it could even be said that the bad blood between the two was not just about the championship belt – it was personal. However, the bout never materialised as Wilder went on to lose his title to Tyson Fury and Whyte lost his mandatory contender status to Alexander Povetkin in their first clash. Since the loss, Wilder is yet to make a return, though he’s rumoured to fight Andy Ruiz Jr later this year.

Deontay Wilder next fight: Dillian Whyte trolls Deontay Wilder

However, that has not stopped Dillian Whyte from taking shots at The Bronze Bomber, who he thinks is dodging tough opponents by playing it safe. Recently, the 32-year-old took to Instagram and promised to “punish” Wilder in the ring. “The coward is full of fear. Come see me fraud clown,” he added.

Deontay Wilder next fight: Eddie Hearn on Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte

There is little doubt the fight would deliver in the ring, but Eddie Hearn suggested the purse of the bout will be split 50-50 between both the two fighters, considering Whyte is now a top title contender and Wilder is no longer a champion. Hearn added that he would love to see Wilder make his return soon and fight Dillian Whyte, who he thinks can fight anyone in the heavyweight division. “The HW division is a better one with him (Deontay Wilder) in it. Dillian Whyte can be matched with anyone. But Wilder-Whyte is a thrilling barnburner.” Hearn told SiriusXM.

While Hearn wants the purse to be split 50-50, Deontay Wilder won’t be on board with the idea considering he’s a bigger name than The Brit. He held the world title for more than five years before losing it to Fury and has bested fighters like Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale, Bermane Stiverne and others. However, fans would love to see Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte in the near future, but until that happens, they could expect some more trash talks from Whyte on social media.

Image Source: Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte/ Instagram