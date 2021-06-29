Dinesh Karthik And Shikhar Dhawan Celebrate Deepika Kumari's Gold Medal

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained her top spot in the World Archery ranking following her three consecutive gold medal wins in the Archery World Cup in Paris. With less than a month remaining before the Tokyo Olympics gets underway, the Deepika Kumari gold medal performance in France makes her a strong candidate to get the top prize (gold medal) at next month's mega event in Japan.

The archer won the first gold medal in the competition courtesy the women's recurve team. The second gold medal came in the mixed team event where she paired with her husband Atanu Das. The pair won their first World Cup gold medal beating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after being a set down.

Deepika completed the third of her medals by thumping the Russian, Elena Osipova 6-0 in the Recurve individual event. This individual World Cup Gold medal was also the second one for Deepika in 2021. The huge achievement was celebrated by the country with social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the archer on her success in Paris.

Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan laud Deepika Kumari on gold medal achievement

India cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and congratulated Deepika Kumari on her gold medal-winning feat in Paris. Karthik, in his message, paid respect to Deepika Kumari by calling her an inspirational athlete, making the country proud. Dhawan, in his message, said that it was a proud moment for the country and also a remarkable achievement referring to the archer.

Congratulations to #DeepikaKumari for her incredible performances in the Archery World Cup and regaining the top spot in world rankings.

All my respect to such an inspirational athlete for making us proud! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cz4u2mWDwR — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 28, 2021

Congratulations #DeepikaKumari 👏 A proud moment and a remarkable achievement! Take a bow! pic.twitter.com/wDfcxgtF9m — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 28, 2021

Earlier, the chairman of Mahindra Group , Anand Mahindra in his tweet wrote about wanting to see Deepika Kumari hit the bullseye at Tokyo Olympics and capture gold. He also hopes to see Indian women archers dominate the sport in the next decade.

Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade... https://t.co/BFRcsAem8Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2021

Deepika Kumari career

Deepika Kumari's name came into prominence following her medal-winning performance at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India. The world's top archer won two gold medals, in the individual and the women's team event. In the 2010 Asian Games, Kumari helped India win bronze in the Team Recurve event.

The 27-year-old won her first medal in World Championship back in the 2012 World Cup. She won the gold in the individual recurve medal after beating Korea's Lee Sung-Jin. Later on, she went onto clinch the number one spot in the world rankings in Women's Recurve Archery. In 2014, Forbes India featured her in their prestigious list of 30 under 30. In 2018, Deepika won individual gold medals at the Salt Lake City World Cup and added another bronze medal in Samsun, Turkey.

Image: World Archery/ Dinesh Karthik/ Shikhar Dhawan/ Twitter