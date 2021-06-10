Dingko Singh Death: India's Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dies Aged 42

Bantamweight boxer Dinko Singh, who won the Asian Games Gold medal in the 1998 edition in Bangkok, passed away on Thursday at the age of 42. The bantamweight boxer was battling ill health for a number of years now, beginning with liver cancer, for which he was being treated since 2017. Last year Dinko also tested positive for Covid-19, thereby adding another concern to his already existing health challenges. But the 41-year old legendary boxer fought and recovered. Here is the latest news on Dingko Singh's death and some information about the Dingko Singh boxer legacy.

Dingko Singh death: Dingko Singh news shows history of health concerns

Sometime last year amid the coronavirus lockdown, Dingko Singh undertook a 2,400 km distance journey from Delhi to Imphal after his chemotherapy (to treat his liver cancer) could not go ahead since his jaundice had not subsided. On April 26, 2020, Dingko had been airlifted to Delhi since his scheduled radiotherapy at Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was getting delayed. Upon examination by the doctors, chemotherapy was suggested instead but could not be administered due to the existing disease of jaundice. All this while Dingko was quarantined at the ILBS.

However, when the Manipur based boxer reached Imphal he also tested positive for Covid-19 and reports of him recovering emerged on July 3, 2020. Speaking of how grateful he was to the health staff, Dingko said, "It was a very difficult one month. I can’t thank enough the doctors and nurses, who treated me. I am indebted to them for life. I tested positive five times during my stay in hospital. It was very traumatising because I would see people, who came after me, leave before me. But somehow I kept going thanks to the doctors and nurses."

Dingko Singh boxer legacy: Dingko Singh Asian Games Gold medal in 1998 at Bangkok

Dingko Singh, who made his international boxing debut in 1997, not only won the King's Cup held in Bangkok in the same year but was also declared as the best boxer of the meet. Dingko also represented India at the 1998 Asian Games, where he won the Gold Medal, and at the 2000 Summer Olympics. In honour of the Dingko Singh boxer legacy, the Manipur based boxer was bestowed the Arjuna Award in 1998 and was presented the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013. Meanwhile, the latest Dingko Singh news is that it is believed that a biopic based on Dingko Singh is in the making with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor playing him. The movie, which is reportedly directed by Raja Krishna Menon, is expected to release sometime in 2022.