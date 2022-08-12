The Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation (BSSF) has accused the British High Commission of "unethical" and "unprofessional" conduct after failing to acquire visas for student athletes who were slated to participate in the International Children's Games (Children's Olympics) in England. Elvis Joseph, the founder, and director of BSSF issued a press statement on Wednesday claiming that they did not receive any communication from the British High Commission despite applying for the visas on July 4.

The press note stated that the time schedule to acquire the British visa was three weeks but even after six weeks of time, the BSSF received zero communication from the High Commission. The statement added that when the BSSF tried contacting the British High Commission, their calls were rerouted to automated voice response. The Children's Olympics is scheduled to be held in England from August 11 to August 16.

Indian student-athletes denied visas for International Children's Games

"We had applied for our UK Visas on the 4th of July through the (VFS) – Visa Facilitating Services Bangalore, the time schedule given by the British High Commission to acquire the visa was 3 weeks but there has been no sign yet. This being the 6th week and today (10/08/2022) being our travel day, we did not receive our visas, nor there has been any communication from the British High Commission," the statement read.

"It is very unethical, unprofessional and a shame for the British High Commission to shut all communications and not respond, and route all calls to automated voice response, not one number mentioned on their website connects to a human. On contacting the VFS for responses they only blame the British High Commission, We have been humiliated and tossed around for 6 weeks with no response, due to which our Air tickets cost escalated to 1,46,000 per athlete impacting us financially causing more hardship and traumatizing," it added.

The statement called on the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and resolve the alleged unethical practices of the British High Commission. Joseph, while speaking to Republic TV, also slammed the VFS and the British High Commission for denying them an opportunity to take part in the Children's Olympics.

"This has been very disappointing after so much hard work. The most disappointing thing is that despite so much of technological advancement in communication, we still haven't received any information from the British High Commission and the VFS. It's very sad to see the way they function. We have been ahead of time as we applied for the visas three weeks before the travel as per their rules and regulations. But it's been six weeks and we still haven't received any communication. Who do we talk to, who do we reach out to if you have a shut door?" Joseph said.

"This has caused us a lot of embarrassment. Having our children, and our athletes on a global platform would have been a great pride for the country but today we have been denied the opportunity," he added.

