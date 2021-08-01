'Disappointed' Boxer Pooja Rani Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Despite Tokyo 2020 Loss

India's boxer Pooja Rani was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after China's Li Qian defeated her by 5-0 in the quarter-final in the women's middleweight (75Kg) category. Pooja Rani in her bout against Li Qian fought valiantly and tried to give her best, however, the Chinese boxer emerged as a clear winner. Now, Pooja Rani, while speaking to Republic TV, expressed her disappointment on her quarter-final loss and also expressed her gratitude to her fans for standing besides her even though she lost at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pooja Rani on her match against China's Li Qian

Talking about her loss to China's Li Qian, Pooja Rani expressed that the Chinese fighter was better than her and therefore she won in the quarter-final. The middleweight boxer also expressed that she tried her level-best to outmuscle Li Qian however, the Chinese boxer was too good on that day.

"If I talk about the Olympics then you have to be mentally strong and talking about my quarter-final match, I never played against her (Li Qian) before in my career. My quarter-final match was against China's Li Qian who is also a former world champion and medalist of the Rio Olympics. So there was something inside my head wondering how to face her. Then I thought if I try my best then who knows I might win," said Pooja Rani.

"Therefore I tried from the first round. I was giving my 100 percent. But during my rest when I asked about the score then I got to know that the judges are in favour of the Chinese wrestler. Then I thought I am not able to do it but I thought even if I am losing I should give my 100 percent but still I lost. China's Wrestler Li Qian was indeed better than me that's why I lost," added Pooja Rani.

'I am very disappointed that I lost', says Pooja Rani

Asked whether she introspected her quarter-final loss and thought if she could have done something else, Pooja Rani said, "No, I did not feel that way, like I said I gave my 100 percent. For the past three years, something like this did not happen as I was continuously winning medals. This is the first time in 3 years I am returning home without any medal. I am really sad about this."

"I was following social media a lot these days and everyone messaging me and telling me that I fought very well and they are proud of me. But, at last I lost. Even if everyone is telling me they are proud of me I am very disappointed that I lost, "Rani further said.

Pooja Rani on her performance at Tokyo Olympics

"We were training in Italy for past 1 month and many international players were training with us as well. We were given very good training. During my training, I was seeing myself at the Olympics podium, now one girl from India is still in the race and I hope she wins the medal, "Pooja Rani said.

Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed a medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category. Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.

Lovlina will face Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli on August 4 in the semi-final in the Women's 69kg category.

Pooja Rani's message for Indian Contingent at Tokyo Olympics and her fans

"Be it men or women who-so-ever wins, it will be for our country. There are still many games to go like wrestling in which the hopes are quite high. I would like to tell them all the best and win medals for India," said Pooja Rani.

"I really felt bad that everyone had so many hopes from me. Anyone who was meeting me was wishing me or sending wishes through someone but I could not keep their hopes. My family members and my fans are sending their love to me despite my loss therefore I am really feeling satisfied that my people are standing beside me, "Raani further stated.

