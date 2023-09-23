Disaster Strike Ducati Duo As They Sustain Injuries During Sprint Race At Moto GP Bharat

The inaugural edition of the MotoGP Bharat kickstarted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on September 22, 2023. This is the first time since 2013 a premier motorsports event has been held in India. Till now, India has hosted a total of three Formula One races. The Indian Grand Prix 2023 is the first-ever MotoGP race event held in India.

3 things you need to know

The MotoGP Bharat is also known as the Indian Grand Prix

The main race of the MotoGP Bharat will take place on September 24

Francesco Bagnaia is the current champion of the MotoGP

Ducati riders sustain serious injuries during sprint race at Moto GP Bharat

During the Tissot sprint race of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat event, two Ducati riders Luca Marini and Alex Marquez sustained heavy fractures after engaging in a collision. Marini crashed into a fellow teammate Marco Bezzecchi during the first corner of the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh Int'l Circuit. Both riders were rushed to the medical centre of the race course.

Disaster for @alexmarquez73 on his last flying lap!



He's secured a Q2 spot but he looked to be in a bit of pain when walking off

Luca Marini was later diagnosed with a broken left collarbone and was also been taken to hospital for further treatment and examinations. Marini will be contesting a long long-lap penalty in the next race he will contest.

What did Alex Marquez say after returning from the hospital?

Alex Marquez also broke his three ribs during the horrific clash and said to MotoGP.com after returning from the hospital:

Unfortunately I broke three ribs. Painful, for sure, and tomorrow will be even worse. I'm really sad to miss this race. Not 100% but 90% I will miss Japan also. But it's like this, life is hard sometimes, but OK, we need to come back, we need to recover as soon as possible and be on the bike again, our level is really good.

Sunday will be a big day for the Motorsports fans in India as the main race will take place tomorrow, 24th September at 3:30 PM IST. A warm up race will also take place, which is scheduled to take place from 11:00 till 11:20 AM.