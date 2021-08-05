Disgraced Former IOC Head Wanted 'pure Japanese' To Light Olympic Flame, Not Naomi Osaka

Tokyo Olympics 2020 left everybody delighted when they saw biracial tennis champion Naomi Osaka light the Olympic cauldron with a rose gold torch in her hand. However, a recent report by The Daily Beast revealed that the disgraced former Tokyo Organising Committee (IOC) chair Yoshiro Mori had floated another plan to make ‘Godzilla' do it. Speaking to the outlet, on condition of anonymity, an employee of the IOC said that Mori wanted baseball player Hideki Matsui aka ‘Godzilla' to light the Olympic flame at the end.

Many of the top officials involved in the Summer games had special requests, Mori being one of them. The Olympic employee, who chose anonymity due to fear of punitive measures for disclosure of information, said that Mori was adamant on getting the “sacred fire” getting lit by Matsui because he considered him a “pure Japanese man”. Osaka, although born to a Japanese mother, has a Haitian father, therefore, giving her mixed racial features.

Mori thought Matsui's nickname was 'funny'

Mori allegedly also just thought Matsui’s nickname was funny, given the occasion. “Funny in the sense that Godzilla breathes flames, and Matsui would be lighting the cauldron,” the staffer said. He added that although there were other names proposed for the same, Mori did not approve of any. “If he wanted something changed or something done, then it was done. Mori was practically the voice of God,” the staffer concluded.

Naomi Osaka returns to spotlight

Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka made headlines after she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental illness. In May, she returned back into the spotlight for the first time since her withdrawal, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYs on Saturday night. The world’s highest-paid female athlete faced a slew of photographers in New York, with one being heard urging her, “Nice smile” as cameras clicked furiously. Osaka offered a faint closed-mouth smile in response.

Osaka won trophies as the best athlete in women's sports and best women's tennis player at the annual show honoring the year’s top athletes and sports moments. It was moved from Los Angeles to New York for an outdoor, socially distanced show this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: AP

