Divide Your Work, Train Your Mind & Stay Positive: Apurvi Chandela

Star Indian shooter and three-time World Cup gold medalist Apurvi Chandela, who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics, has strongly urged the nation to stay calm, fit, engaged and positive at home during the 21-day lockdown.

READ: Ravens fill void on DL, agree on 1-year deal with Wolfe

'It's nice to be at home': Apurvi Chandela

"It's nice to be at home with family as shooting requires me to travel. I am spending some quality time with my family. We have divided work among ourselves and we are busy throughout the day I keep helping my parents. The good thing is that I get to spend a lot with my pet. I am an animal.lover. Please do not abandon your pet as they can't carry or spread coronavirus. Its also important to stay fit and healthy. So I exercise a lot throughout the day. The world is going through a very difficult time. I hope we just get through it. So just stay fit and stay happy," Apurvi told Republic TV in an exclusive video.

READ: Sage Karam wins first virtual IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Watkins Glen

'I think we are all together and united on this'

"I think we are all together and united on this. If we should practice social distancing, then we can see through it. We must make most of this time. I have set my routine. I am lucky to have shooting range near my house so I practice in the morning. Then I come back do some Yoga and exercise. Then I help my parents with daily work. Being engaged all the day, you can stay positive. Being a shooter I always train my mind to be positive," the star shooter observed.

"I completely stand in solidarity with our Hon'ble Prime Minister in this fight against Coronavirus. I also heard what he said that social distancing is the need of the hour and that's the only way we can prevent the spread of this deadly virus. There are a lot of fraternity working for us like medical staff and police. It's our duty to stay at home. Because if it gets out of control it can get very fatal as we have seen the example of many countries," she emphasized.

READ: Isolated Sport - Jaw-dropping tightrope tricks in Russia

READ: IOA assures full support as India battles COVID-19 pandemic

(Image Courtesy: PTI)