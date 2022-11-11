Divyansh Wins Gold, Kiran Jadhav Silver In Asian Airgun Championship

Indian shooters began their 15th Asian Airgun Championship campaign on a positive note in Daegu, Korea, picking up a gold, silver and bronze on Friday.

The gold came from Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men's 10m air rifle junior event, while Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot a silver in the corresponding senior competition.

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won a bronze in the junior men's air rifle.

Divyansh outgunned local favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match after topping the ranking round with a score of 260.7. Sri Karthik shot 258.8 to finish behind Seungho and settle for bronze.

In the men's 10m air rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav reached the final after coming second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4.

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with 260.2, while Arjun Babuta finished seventh.

In the gold medal clash, Kiran went down 10-16 to Korean Park Hajun.

