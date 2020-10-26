DK Metcalf Hit Remarkable 22.64 MPH While Chasing Down Budda Baker For TD Saving Tackle

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker must have thought he scored a 98-yard touchdown after he intercepted a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson deep in his own half. But Seahawks' wide receiver DK Metcalf had other plans. The second-year NFL star turned freight train on Sunday as he hit a top speed of 22.64 miles per hour to chase down Baker just short of the TD line.

DK Metcalf chase down denies the Cardinals easy TD

One of NFL's leading wide receivers, DK Metcalf turned on the afterburners as he turned into a defender to thwart Budda Baker from scoring a straightforward touchdown. Metcalf's 90-yard interception seems even more impressive considering it wasn't a case of Metcalf being in the right place at the right time. Instead, the 22-year-old started running in his own half, around 10 yards behind Baker, reaching 22.64 MPH and running for 114.8 yards to complete his now headlining 'DK Metcalf tackle'.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

Surprisingly, the DK Metcalf tackle still ranks second in the fastest speed achieved on a tackle. Metcalf's impressive defensive play on Sunday falls just short of the 22.75 miles per hour reached by his teammate Shaquill Griffin on a tackle during the Seahawks' 38-31 Week 3 win over Dallas Cowboys.

DK Metcalf has been in fine form this season as he has been a crucial offensive player for his side, who entered Week 7 with an immaculate 5-0 record. The former Ole Miss college star entered Sunday's game with 22 receptions and 496 yards and five touchdowns in five games. Having drafted in the NFL as a second-round pick, the Seahawks star has 12 career touchdowns to his name.

Sunday's game between the Cardinals and Seahawks entered overtime after the home side rallied in the second half to level the score at 34-34; the Seahawks took a 20-14 lead to half-time. Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray had a good outing against the NFC Western leaders as he threw for 344 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during the regulation play. Murray also rushed for another TD as he completed 14 carries for 67 yards. De'Andre Hopkins recorded nine receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals scored a late three in OT complete a thrilling 37-34 win.

(Image Credits: Seattle Seahawks Twitter)