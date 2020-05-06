DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Doosan Bears will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LGT Dream11 team.
DOB vs LGT Dream11 team: Doosan Bears
- Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan,
- Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je
- Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won
- Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.
DOB vs LGT Dream11 team: LG Twins
- Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.
- Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.
- Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.
- Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-Jae, Chae Eun-sung.
DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LGT Dream11 team top picks
DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: LG Twins
- Lee Chun-woong, Lee Seong-woo, Baek Seung-Hyun, Casey Kelly, Jeong Keun-woo, Yoo Kang-nam, Kim Hyun-soo Sr
DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: Doosan Bears
- Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-hwan, Yang Chan-yeol, Jeon Chang-min, José Miguel Fenandez, Raúl Alcántara, Park Sei-hyok, Baek Dong-hoon
DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LGT Dream11 team
- Pitchers: Casey Kelly
- Catchers: Yoo Kang-nam
- Infielders: Kim Min-sung, Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-ho
- Outfielders: Kim Jae-hwan, Lee Chun-woong, Kim Hyun-soo Sr, Jung Soo-bin
DOB vs LGT dream11 prediction
- As per DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, The Doosan Bears are touted as favourites to beat LG Twins and win the DOB vs LGT Dream11 match
Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.