DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Doosan Bears will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LGT Dream11 team.

Also Read: ‘The Wax Pack’ Chronicles Baseball Card-fueled Road Trip

DOB vs LGT Dream11 team: Doosan Bears

Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan,

Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan, Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je

Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won

Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.

Also Read: Baseball Hall Of Fame Ceremony Axed Due To Coronavirus Fears

DOB vs LGT Dream11 team: LG Twins

Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.

Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan. Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.

Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam. Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.

Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho. Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-Jae, Chae Eun-sung.

Also Read: Baseball's 2020 Little League World Series Called Off

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LGT Dream11 team top picks

DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: LG Twins

Lee Chun-woong, Lee Seong-woo, Baek Seung-Hyun, Casey Kelly, Jeong Keun-woo, Yoo Kang-nam, Kim Hyun-soo Sr

DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: Doosan Bears

Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-hwan, Yang Chan-yeol, Jeon Chang-min, José Miguel Fenandez, Raúl Alcántara, Park Sei-hyok, Baek Dong-hoon

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LGT Dream11 team

Pitchers: Casey Kelly

Casey Kelly Catchers: Yoo Kang-nam

Yoo Kang-nam Infielders: Kim Min-sung, Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-ho

Kim Min-sung, Hur Kyoung-min, Kim Jae-ho Outfielders: Kim Jae-hwan, Lee Chun-woong, Kim Hyun-soo Sr, Jung Soo-bin

DOB vs LGT dream11 prediction

As per DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, The Doosan Bears are touted as favourites to beat LG Twins and win the DOB vs LGT Dream11 match

Also Read: Korean Baseball League Officially Opens

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.