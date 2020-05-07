DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Doosan Bears will go up against LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on May 7, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the DOB VS LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB VS LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB VS LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB VS LGT Dream11 team.
[경기결과] 두산 5 : 2 LG— 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 6, 2020
- 이영하 시즌 첫 승: 최근 8연승, 잠실 17연승(18.8.2 LG~)
- 홈런: 최주환 (1호, 3회 2점)
- 함덕주 시즌 첫 홀드
- 이형범 시즌 첫 세이브#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/SH5wT4dtZf
Date - Thursday, May 7, 2020
Game timing - 3:00 pm IST
Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium
Here are the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: P Ying-Taik, K Jae-Hwan, K Hyun Soo, L Chun-Woo
Infielders: O Jae-il, K Jae-ho, K Yong
Pitcher: J Hae-Soo
Catcher: Y Kang-Nam
Doosan Bears start as favourites against LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Thursday.
