DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Doosan Bears will go up against LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on May 7, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the DOB VS LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB VS LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB VS LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB VS LGT Dream11 team.

DOB VS LGT Dream11 top picks and team

[경기결과] 두산 5 : 2 LG



- 이영하 시즌 첫 승: 최근 8연승, 잠실 17연승(18.8.2 LG~)

- 홈런: 최주환 (1호, 3회 2점)

- 함덕주 시즌 첫 홀드

- 이형범 시즌 첫 세이브#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/SH5wT4dtZf — 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 6, 2020

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction - Doosan Bears squad

Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan,

Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je

Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won

Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction - LG Twins squad

Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.

Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.

Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.

Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-Jae, Chae Eun-sung.

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Thursday, May 7, 2020

Game timing - 3:00 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks

Here are the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: P Ying-Taik, K Jae-Hwan, K Hyun Soo, L Chun-Woo

Infielders: O Jae-il, K Jae-ho, K Yong

Pitcher: J Hae-Soo

Catcher: Y Kang-Nam

DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction

Doosan Bears start as favourites against LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LGT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

