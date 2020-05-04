DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Doosan Bears will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The game will commence at 10:30 AM IST. Fans can play the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LGT Dream11 team.
Also Read: KIH Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info
Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan,
Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je
Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won
Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.
Also Read: Stage Set For Online Nations Cup Chess Tourney; Anand To Lead Fifth Seeded India
Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.
Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.
Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.
Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung.
Also Read: Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor On The Cards? What Could A Potential Rematch Look Like?
Here's the DOB vs LGT dream11 top picks for DOB vs LGT dream11 game
P Kun Woo , K Jae huwan , Y Chan Yeol , C Ji won , J Fenandez , R Alcantara , P Se hyuk , O Jae il
Also Read: Muhammad Ali Would Have Struggled Against Tyson Fury: Bob Arum Makes Bold Claim
Lim Chan-kyu, Lee Seong-woo, Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo,An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo
Here's out DOB vs LGT Dream11 team for the DOB vs LGT Dream11 match.
As per DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, Doosan Bears will be favourite to win the DOB vs LGT dream11 match
Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.