DOB Vs LGT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Doosan Bears will take on LG Twins in the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The game will commence at 10:30 AM IST. Fans can play the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LGT Dream11 team.

DOB vs LGT Dream11 team

DOB vs LGT Dream 11 team: Doosan Bears

Pitchers: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, Lee Yong-chan,

Catchers: Park Sei-hyok, Choi Yong-je

Infielders: Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won

Outfielders: An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-won.

DOB vs LGT Dream 11 team: LG Twins

Pitchers: Lim Chan-kyu, Casey Kelly, Cha Woo-chan, Tyler Wilson, Lee Woo-chan.

Catchers: Lee Seong-woo, Yoo Kang-nam.

Infielders: Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo, Oh Ji-hwan, Kim Min-sung, Seo Sang-woo, Yang Suk-hwan, Kang Seung-ho.

Outfielders: An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo, Lim Hoon, Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Moon Sun-jae, Chae Eun-sung.

DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks

Here's the DOB vs LGT dream11 top picks for DOB vs LGT dream11 game

DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: DOB

P Kun Woo , K Jae huwan , Y Chan Yeol , C Ji won , J Fenandez , R Alcantara , P Se hyuk , O Jae il

DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks: LGT

Lim Chan-kyu, Lee Seong-woo, Baek Seung-hyun, Kim Yong-eui, Jeong Keun-woo,An Ik-hun, Kim Hyun-soo

DOB vs LGT Dream11 team

Here's out DOB vs LGT Dream11 team for the DOB vs LGT Dream11 match.

DOB vs LGT dream11 prediction

As per DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction, Doosan Bears will be favourite to win the DOB vs LGT dream11 match

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LGT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LGT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.