DOB Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Doosan Bears will go up against Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball League on May 13, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Wednesday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LOG Dream11 team.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction and schedule

[경기결과] 두산 11 : 6 롯데



- 승리투수: 알칸타라

- 홈런: 김재환 (3호, 4회 2점), 오재원 (1호, 7회 2점)

- 페르난데스 14G 연속 안타#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/jsQCXLyyES — 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 12, 2020

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction - Doosan Bears squad

Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, L Young-Ha,Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction - Lotte Giants squad

Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-hyung, Park Se-woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily , Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi , Choo Jae-hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Game timing - 3:00 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks

Here are the DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: J Soo-Bin, M Byung-Hun, C Jae-Hyun, J Fernandez (C)

Infielders: D Machado (VC), K Jae-ho, H Kyoung-min

Pitcher: L Young-ha

Catcher: P Se-Hyuk

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction

Doosan Bears start as favourites against Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball League on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs LOG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

