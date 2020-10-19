Dodgers' Dramatic Game 7 Win Over Braves Sparks Reactions From Sporting World

From the brink of elimination, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a dramatic comeback in the NLCS series to not only clinch their 24th National League pennant but also secure their third World Series berth in the last four years. After falling 3-1 behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers dug deep to bring the series to level terms before Sunday's series decider.

Dodgers vs Braves Game 7

After trading the lead during the first five innings, the Dodgers made their advantage count, scoring in back-to-back innings - in the bottom of the sixth and seventh - to take the decisive lead. The Braves failed to add to their score, handing the tie to the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger was crucial as he hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, helping the Dodgers to cap off one of the most dramatic comebacks in the franchise history. This also the first time the Dodgers overcame a three-games-to-one deficit to win a postseason series.

"Defensively, pitching, game-calling, planning, everything. we grinded all the way through this series," shortstop Corey Seager said after clinching the NLCS series, 4-3. Seager also picked up the NLCS MVP after scoring a record five homers in the seven-game series.

Social media was abuzz on Sunday night, as the Dodgers earned another crack at the Fall Classic, a title they have been chasing since 1988. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson expressed his delight via a post on Twitter.

We’re going to the World Series!!! #Dodgers — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 19, 2020

The screenshot of LeBron's Instagram story, as shared by Showtime Forum, shows the Lakers star asking the Dodgers to "eat breakfast" after their thrilling Game 7 win.

2009 World Series champion Jerry Hairston remains confident the Dodgers will go the distance this season and bring the championship to LA.

Other NBA stars to reacted to Dodgers' Game 7 win on Sunday

Let’s go!!!!!! Dodgers!!!!!!! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) October 19, 2020

Im geeked for this World Series!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 19, 2020

Braves will be back..💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 19, 2020

MLB World Series schedule

Chasing their first title since 1988, the Dodgers will look to learn from their mistakes in the past two World Series appearances to clinch the title this time. In 2017, the Dodgers lost in Game 7 to the Houston Astros. The 2017 World Series has been heavily tarnished by the revelations of Houston's sign-stealing tactics during the regular season. In 2018, the Dodgers were beaten in five to the Boston Red Sox. Dodgers star Mookie Betts won the American League MVP that season while playing for the Red Sox.

The 2020 World Series, which is the 116th edition of the Fall Classic, will be played between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The series will commence on Tuesday, October 20, 8:15 PM ET.

(Image Credits: Dodgers Instagram)