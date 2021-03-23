Dodgers Fans Troll Red Sox With 'Thanks For Mookie Betts' Billboard Near Fenway Park

Just over a year after the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts, their supporters decided to troll the Boston Red Sox over the superstar's trade. In February 2020, the Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers, the team he helped beat at the World Series two years ago. However, Betts won the World Series in his debut season with the Dodgers, which was also their first title since 1988. Ahead of the start of the 2021 baseball season, a group of Dodgers fans thanked the Red Sox for trading Betts, with a billboard across the street from Fenway Park.

Dodgers fan rents Mookie Betts billboard near Fenway Park

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that an ardent Dodgers fan rented a billboard right next to Fenway Park thanking the Red Sox for giving them the former American League MVP. The Red Sox traded Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong in February 2020. At the time, reports suggested that the Red Sox decided to trade one of their best homegrown players as the franchise's ownership wanted to avoid paying the luxury tax penalty in 2020 after missing the playoffs in 2019.

However, the Dodgers reaped the benefits of Betts' arrival in LA. In his first season with the Dodgers, the 28-year-old superstar hit .292. But most importantly, he hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which all but sealed the championship for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Boston missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year and finished last in the AL East with a 24-36 record in 2020.

Now, a Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, has seemingly opted to mock the Red Sox with a billboard near Fenway Park, thanking them for Betts. It is believed that the head of the Dodgers fan group opted to pay for the billboard.

Mookie Betts net worth: How much does the MLB superstar make in a year?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Mookie Betts' net worth is an estimate $50 million. In July 2020, he signed a 12-year deal with the Dodgers, which will see him earn a staggering $390 million over that period The deal came with a $65 million signing bonus. Reports claim that in 2021, Betts will earn a base salary of $17,500,000 and a signing bonus of $5,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $22,500,000.

