Dodgers Vs Astros Sees Tempers Flare In 2017 World Series Rematch After Joe Kelly's Antics

The MLB results on Tuesday saw the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the first game of their series. The Astros are trying hard to put their 2017 sign-stealing scandal behind them. The Astros were found guilty of stealing signs en-route their 2017 World Series championship win. The beaten finalists, Los Angeles Dodgers, however, were not so forgiving, and put their vengeance on full display on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

MLB scores: 2017 WS Dodgers vs Astros rematch sees tempers flare after sign-stealing scandal

The Dodgers vs Astros clash was the headline fixture of the MLB games scheduled this week and the 2017 World Series rematch lived up to its billing. The Dodgers vs Astros clash was the first game between the two franchises after the Astros were found guilty for sign-stealing and were punished by the MLB for the same. The Dodgers vs Astros game in Houston started out on a good foot but tensions began to run high at the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs.

One inning after the Dodgers scored five times in the fifth to take the lead in the Dodgers vs Astros clash, Joe Kelly threw pitches behind Alex Bregman and high and tight to Carlos Correa.

Astros and Dodgers clear benches, have massive brawl



(2020 Socially Distanced Version) pic.twitter.com/kZPBqz0e73 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 29, 2020

Verbals were exchanged after the pitch and Joe Kelly stuck his tongue out to Correa to tell him to stop crying like a baby. Correa has also had a few words to say and the heated argument saw both benches subsequently emptied. No punches were thrown and no one player was ejected.

The Dodgers won the game 5-2 in the first of their MLB games against the Astros this season and will face them again on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The MLB results followed by the Dodgers vs Astros game, saw Los Angeles franchise placed third in the National League West MLB standings. Astros despite their defeat, top the American League West MLB standings.

MLB standings: Dodgers vs Astros rivalry and the sign-stealing scandal

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series to become MLB champions. However, in January, the MLB announced that they found Astros guilty of creating a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs en-route their championship win in 2017. The punishment saw Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow being suspended without pay for one season, forfeiture of the teams regular first and second-round selections in 2020 and 2021 drafts, as well as a $5 million fine. Dodgers stars were furious when none of the Astros players were punished for their involvement in the scandal and the clash on Tuesday suggested that they are less likely to forget it.

(Image Courtesy: MLB YouTube)