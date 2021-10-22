Dodgers Vs Braves Game 5: Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Matchups, Best Batters & More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are all set to take on the Atlanta Braves in the fifth Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Championship Series (NLCS) game on Thursday night at the iconic Dodger Stadium. In the best of seven series, match five is scheduled to commence live at 5:38 AM IST on October 22.

Ahead of another exciting match in the NLCS series, here is a look at the predicted line-up, past results, matchups and our LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves prediction.

Predicted Dodgers vs Braves Game 5 starting lineups

LA Dodgers Probable Playing 9: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Albert Pujols, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, Pitcher’s spot

Atlanta Braves Probable Playing 9: Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Travis d’Arnaud, Max Fried

Dodgers vs Braves matchups

Matchup 1: Freddie Freeman vs Will Smith: Freeman has scored 120 runs from 180 hits in the season so far and has been the standout player for the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, Will Smith has scored 71 runs from 107 hits for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will be the man to watch.

Matchup 2: Eddie Rosario vs Mookie Betts: Rosario is another man to watch out for the Atlanta Braves as he has scored 42 runs from 98 hits. As for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts can be the player to watch as he has played a pivotal role for them by scoring 93 runs in the season in just 123 hits so far.

Dodgers vs Braves NLCS 2021 results and our prediction

Game 1: Atlanta Braves win 3-2.

Game 2: Atlanta Braves win 5-4.

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers win 6-5.

Game 4: Atlanta Braves win 9-2.

Considering the recent results of the NLCS 2021 games, our Dodgers vs Braves Game 5 prediction is a win for the Braves. Another win for the Braves will seal the best of seven series as they already lead 3-1 after four games.

Disclaimer: The above Dodgers vs Braves Game 5 prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.