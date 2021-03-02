Dodgers Vs Giants Live Stream: MLB Spring Training 2021 Schedule, Prediction And Team News

The San Francisco Giants will face off against defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB Spring training. The two franchises will face off at the Scottsdale Stadium and the game will begin at 7:35 AM IST on Wednesday, March 3. Here's a look at where to watch MLB Spring training live, Dodgers vs Giants live stream and our prediction for the same.

Dodgers vs Giants prediction and preview

Defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in the third game of the MLB Spring training 2021 schedule. Dodgers have won both their spring training games so far and will look to continue their good form into the clash against the Giants. The defending champions defeated the Oakland Athletics in the opening game 2-1, before completing a 10-0 rout over the Colorado Rockies last time out. Dodgers were pleased with the performance of new signing Trevor Bauer, who impressed in his debut stint.

Meanwhile, the San Franciso Giants have had a winless start to their MLB Spring Training 2021 schedule, losing to the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 in the opening clash. The Giants had no luck in their second game, eventually settling for a 1-1 draw against the Texas Rangers last time out. San Francisco are expected to start Super prospect Marco Luciano and will hope to clinch their first win of spring training. The Dodgers will be favourites for the clash at Scottsdale Stadium, and the Giants have their backs against the walls in this one.

Dodgers vs Giants predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Dodgers: Solano - 2B Posey - C Dickerson - LF Flores - 1B Ruf - DH Wade Jr - RF Dubón - CF Vosler - 3B Luciano - SS Webb - SP

Solano - 2B Posey - C Dickerson - LF Flores - 1B Ruf - DH Wade Jr - RF Dubón - CF Vosler - 3B Luciano - SS Webb - SP San Franciso Giants: Lux 2B, Muncy 1B, Turner 3B, Smith C, Beaty RF, Burns DH, Raley LF, McKinstry SS, Peters CF, Bauer P

Where to watch MLB spring training live? MLB spring training 2021 live streaming details

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the MLB spring training games in India. In the USA, the MLB spring training live stream will be available on MLB.TV. Live scores and updates of the games can be found on the social media handles of the teams. The Dodgers vs Giants live stream begins at 7:35 AM IST on Wednesday, March 3. NBC Sports BayArea will telecast the game live in the US.

(Image Courtesy: Dodgers Twitter)