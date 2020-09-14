Dodgers Vs Padres Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLB Regular Season Live

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in the first game of their three-match MLB series on Monday, September 14. With the season reduced to 60 games from the usual 162-game season, the MLB schedule for this season will see a franchise play 10 games against each of their divisional opponents in three series, with an odd number of home games against each opponent. Here's a look at the Dodgers vs Padres live stream details, how to watch MLB live, our Dodgers vs Padres prediction and the overall Dodgers vs Padres H2H record.

MLB live: Dodgers vs Padres prediction and preview

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season and find themselves atop the MLB standings for Northern League West. They face off against second-placed San Diego Padres, who will look to close the gap on the Dodgers. The hosts have won eight of their last 10 games, compared to the Dodgers' six off 10. The Dodgers defeated the Astros in their previous series, while the Padres saw off a challenge from the San Francisco Giants.

Seven straight wins for San Diego. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ux4Fw38dAr — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2020

Dodgers vs Padres prediction: Predicted line-ups

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) SS, Trent Grisham (L) CF, Manny Machado (R) DH, Tommy Pham (R) LF, Greg Garcia (L) 3B, Wil Myers (R) RF, Jurickson Profar (S) 2B, Francisco Mejia (S) C, Jake Cronenworth (L) 1B

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts (R) RF, Max Muncy (L) 1B, Justin Turner (R) 3B, Cody Bellinger (L) CF, Chris Taylor (R) SS, AJ Pollock (R) LF, Joc Pederson (L) DH, Enrique Hernandez (R) 2B, Austin Barnes (R) C

Dodgers vs Padres prediction: Dodgers vs Padres live stream details

Fans across the world can watch the Dodgers vs Padres live stream and the other games in the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to catch the Dodgers vs Padres live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). MLB live action with the Dodgers and Padres begins at 6:40 am IST in India on Tuesday, September 15.

Dodgers vs Padres live stream details: Dodgers vs Padres prediction

The LA Dodgers are the favourites when they take the mound at Petco Park to face off against San Diego Padres. However, the hosts are one of the only teams to closely match the Dodgers this season. One can expect the Dodgers to extend their lead at the top of the MLB standings and with likes of Mookie Betts and Justin Turner, we predict they will take the lead in the series beginning on Monday (Tuesday IST).

